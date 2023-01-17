4 matches played on Day 2 of hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar January 16

On the second day of Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament, Arshdeep Singh’s hat-trick resulted in Malwa Khalsa School’s, Ludhiana, win against Joseph Day Public School, Pune, by a huge margin of 8-0. Four league matches were played on the second day. In the last match Dilraj Singh scored a hat-trick for Government Model School, Jalandhar.

In the first match in Pool B, Malwa Khalsa School, Ludhiana, secured three points by defeating Joseph Day Public School, Pune. For the winning team, Arshdeep Singh scored four goals in the 16th, 24th, 43rd and 49th minutes and in the 58th minute. Avneet Singh in the 28th minute, Manpreet Singh in the 37th minute, Joban Singh in the 55th minute scored the goals and sealed the victory.

In pool D, Shaheed Udham Singh Public School, Tarn Taran, secured three points by defeating Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Senior Secondary School, Baba Bakala, 2-1 after a neck and neck fight. Baba Bakala’s Navraj Singh scored the goal of the team in the 17th minute of the game. Tarn Taran’s Gursevak Singh equalised the match by scoring a goal in the 26th minute. In the last minute of the game, Jaspal Singh of Tarn Taran converted a penalty corner into a goal to give the team a win.

In pool C, the teams of Kishtij School, Jamshedpur, and Divine Public School, Shahabad, ended the match in a toe. Both teams had to settle for one point each.

The last match was played in pool A between Government Model School, Jalandhar, and Saraswati Public School, Sonepat. Government Model School, Jalandhar won this match 3-0. Dilraj scored goals in the 5th, 27th and 36th minutes for the winning team.

On Tuesday, three matches will be played. The first match will be played between Army Boys Sports Company, Bangalore, and Shaheed Udham Singh Public School, Tarn Taran.