4 members of gang involved in extortion activities held: Punjab Police

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have arrested four members of a gang involved in extortion and firing incidents and recovered three pistols along with live cartridges from their possession, Punjab Police said on Saturday.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of some foreign-based handlers and were involved in planning and executing multiple firing incidents in Jalandhar and Nawanshahr districts, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

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In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends four members of a gang linked to foreign-based handlers involved in extortion and firing incidents and recovers 3 sophisticated pistols, and live cartridges. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused… pic.twitter.com/WSoPNiqaWr — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 20, 2026

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Last week, they had fired at the BNS Fashions showroom at Santokhpura and had been demanding Rs 50 lakh from its owner, Lakshay Verma.

An FIR has been registered at the Bhargo Camp police station in Jalandhar.

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Further investigation is under way to establish backward and forward linkages of the network and identify other associates involved in the racket.