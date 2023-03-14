4 members of robbers’ gang held in Lohian

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 13

In a major breakthrough, the Lohian Police have arrested four members of a gang of robbers and seized an air pistol, a .32 bore toy pistol, five mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession. SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the arrested accused have been identified as Mani of Hussainpur village, Manpreet Singh of Kachisara, Smiley of Seechewal and Aakashdeep resident of Darewal village near Lohian.

The arrested suspects have confessed to their involvement in dozens of crimes. A case has been registered under Sections 379-B, 482 and 411 of the IPC and the Arms Act, said Bahia.