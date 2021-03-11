4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

Shopkeepers face client loss, lodge protest

4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

Garha road which was constructed just a few months back has been dug up again for laying pipes for surface water project.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Constructed at a cost of lakhs of rupees just ahead of the recent Assembly election, the Garha road has once again been dug up for laying pipes under the Municipal Corporation’s proposed surface water scheme.

The digging up of road, which started recently from in front of the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences to SGL Hospital and further towards Urban Estate road, has affected the residents of Wadala Chowk, Urban Estate, Golden Avenue, Garha, Chhoti Baradari, Jaswant Nagar, Hardyal Nagar and other adjoining areas. Since two main hospitals and a number of schools also fall along the route, the digging of road certainly has a major impact.

Akali leader and former MLA Jagbir Brar has taken a jibe on the development saying, “The unplanned development works being undertaken in the city are not just causing inconvenience to the residents, but are causing a huge financial loss to the state exchequer. If the road was to be dug up as per the already rolled out plan to lay water pipes, there is no reason why the road should have been relaid just three-four months before. Clearly, it was a wasteful expenditure by the Congress leadership then just to woo the voters just ahead of elections.”

Even the shopkeepers at the Garha road market have lodged a protest and alleged that they faced a huge client loss as the road remained in a tattered condition for over two years before being relaid four months back. “Now that the MC has dug up the road again, we are bound to suffer losses yet again,” they said.

Congress councillor Neerja Jain said: “I got the road leading from Garha side to Urban Estate laid few months back at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. An additional expenditure was incurred on installing side grills and road furniture. If these roads were to be dug up, the officials should have ideally not led us to construct these roads then. The digging, too, has started at a wrong time, just ahead of the monsoons. I doubt that these roads would be relaid before July. If these are not, it will be all messy. Ideally, the MC officials should have given an alternate route or a paved service lane for the commuters to pass through.”

