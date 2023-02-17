4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Jalandhar, February 16
The Nakodar police have nabbed four persons with gambling money and business paraphernalia used in fraudulent lottery practices and seized over Rs 60,000 along with mobile phones and laptops from their possession.
The arrest was made based on a tip-off that four persons were indulging in fraudulent practices and duping people. A duo identified as Sunil Negi, a resident of Ratni in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, and Prem Singh, a resident of Matiala in Uttarakhand, presently a resident of Preet Gali, Malik Bazar, Nakodar, had been running a satta (betting and gambling) business at Adda Mehatpur, Nakodar. They were also running the same business on phone and allegedly telling people that they had been running lottery for the state government.
The duo was depositing the lottery receipts with Ranjit Singh, a resident of Lohara village in Jalandhar, and Arjinder Kumar, a resident of Mehatpur. Both were preparing fake lottery tickets or bills on their computer and indulging in fraud with people. They did not have any approved license of the state government.
Upon receiving the information, the Nakodar police nabbed four persons and registered a case under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Public Gambling Act at the Nakodar City police station on February 16.
