4 nabbed for stealing motors from fields

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 29

The Mehatpur police claim to have busted a gang of motor thieves, and arrested four of its members.

Investigating officer (IO) Bhupindar Singh said the suspects have been identified as Baljindar, Sanjiv, Manga and Sandip.

The IO said the accused are habitual offenders with a history of stealing motors from farmers’ fields. The IO said a case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC in this regard. Besides, two motorcycles without registration numbers and a plastic bag full of motor wires have been recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Bilga police have arrested two thieves, Raman Kumar and Ajay Kumar, and recovered a huge quantity of stolen materials from their possession.