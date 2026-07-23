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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur: 4 nabbed in Anandgarh sarpanch murder case, two still absconding

Hoshiarpur: 4 nabbed in Anandgarh sarpanch murder case, two still absconding

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:07 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik and others during a press conference at Police Lines in Hoshiarpur.
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The Hoshiarpur police have arrested four of the six accused named in the murder case of Anandgarh village Sarpanch Satpal Singh, who was brutally killed on the night of July 21. The police have also recovered the car allegedly used in the crime, while raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused. Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines, Hoshiarpur, SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said the murder took place around 8.20 pm on July 21 when Satpal Singh, the AAP Sarpanch of Anandgarh village, was at his home.

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According to SSP Rohit, the sarpanch’s son approached his father, who was waiting outside their house, and told him that some people were chasing him and that his life was in danger. The sarpanch then asked Rohit to go inside the house.

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Soon afterwards, six armed persons allegedly arrived in a car (PB-61D-1936). The accused have been identified as Anmol of Shanti Nagar, Aslamabad; Anmol of Mehlanwali; Anmolpreet Singh of Bassi Mustafa; Charanjit Singh of Bassi Bahian; Pankaj Pathania of Mehlanwali; and Vijay Kumar of Jahankhelan.

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The police alleged that Anmol first struck the sarpanch on the head with a sharp-edged weapon. Investigators further claimed that Anmol, who was driving the car, hit the Sarpanch with the vehicle, causing him to fall to the ground, and then allegedly ran over him two to three times. The police also alleged that Pankaj Pathania arrived at the spot armed with a kirpan, following which the accused attacked the sarpanch with sharp-edged weapon.

The SSP said the accused fled after local residents gathered at the spot, leaving behind some weapons and the car.

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He further said while Rohit was taking his injured father to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, another accused Vijay Kumar, along with his associates in a vehicle, allegedly tried to stop them near Allahabad Nursery. Rohit managed to escape and reached Sadar Police Station, from where the police helped shift the injured sarpanch to the Civil Hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on Rohit’s statement, a case was registered and Anmol was arrested from the spot. Police teams conducted continuous raids and arrested Anmol, Anmolpreet Singh and Charanjit Singh. The car allegedly used in the crime has also been seized.

The SSP said efforts are continuing to arrest the remaining accused Pankaj and Vijay, who are still absconding.

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