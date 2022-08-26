4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 25

The rural police have nabbed four peddlers with over Rs 12 lakh, 10-gm heroin, and 200 cartons of lahan from Ganna Pind and Patara.

Sarabjit Bahia, SP (Investigation), Jalandhar Rural, said two peddlers were nabbed with 200 cartons of liquor from Kapoor Pind near Patara on Wednesday.

He said a police team led by ASI Harjinder Singh nabbed Narinder Singh, a Jia Sahota Khurd resident, in Hoshiarpur, and Kuldip Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Kolsar, in Phagwara. A truck was seized from their possession. During a thorough search, 200 cartons of liquor (1,800,000 ml), were recovered from the truck. A case was registered against the duo on August 24 at the Patara police station under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. The police said the accused had created a separate compartment in the truck for ferrying illegal liquor.

Narinder Singh had earlier been supplying liquor from Chandigarh to Punjab. The police said a case of theft had earlier been registered against Narinder at Garhdiwala in Hoshiarpur. He had recently been out on bail. The duo would be remanded in custody after being presented in court, the police said.

In a separate case, one Sunil Kumar was arrested from Ganna Pind for peddling drugs on August 17. A total of Rs 1.5 lakh and 10 gm of heroin were recovered from his possession. A case was registered under the NDPS Act against him at the Phillaur police station. Sunil admitted that he and his brother Sumit Kumar, who was lodged at the Kapurthala jail, were both involved in peddling.

The police also recovered over Rs 11 lakh from their house. In total, 10 gm of heroin and Rs 12 lakh 80,000 drug money have been seized from Sunil.