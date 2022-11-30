4 nabbed with drugs, stolen motorcycle

Jalandhar, November 29
The police party of Division Number 8 have arrested four persons in separate incidents and recovered 75-gm heroin, 100-gm opium and a stolen bike from their possession. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Anmol and Saurav Sharma.
The police said while Ajay and Manpreet were arrested near Transport Nagar and 75-gm heroin was recovered from their possession, the accused Anmol and Saurav were arrested from Sabzi Mandi focal point and Pathankot chowk, respectively. A stolen bike bearing number PB07-X-5311 was recovered from Anmol, and 100-gm opium was recovered from Saurav’s possession.
