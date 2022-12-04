4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Goraya

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 3

The Jalandhar rural police today nabbed two motorcycle-borne persons coming from Pasla village under the Goraya police with 14-gm heroin.

A naka was laid at Rurka Kalan village at Goraya. The police party present on Pasla Road at Rurka Kalan spotted two persons one a bike from Pasla village. When ASI Umesh Kuamr signalled them to stop, they panicked upon seeing the police, dropped a polythene bag on the ground and attempted to flee on their motorcycle.

The duo was apprehended. On being questioned, they revealed their identity as Bhupinder Kumar and Ajit Singh, both residents of Patti Niyewal on Pandori Road in Nurmahal. The polythene bag dropped by the duo was found to have 14-gm heroin. A case was registered under Sections 21 (B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the duo at the Goraya police station. The police said a detailed investigation was on in the case.

Meanwhile, the rural police also nabbed two persons with 40-kg poppy husk along with a truck.

The police said at the checkpost at Adda Raowali, the police spotted a truck coming from Bhogpur side. On seeing the police party at the post, the driver abruptly stopped the truck even before reaching Adda Raowali. The driver then began to drive backwards. ASI Daljit Singh with the help of fellow police personnel nabbed the driver of the truck along with another rider sitting in the truck.

The duo was identified as Pradeep and Satnam, both residents of Jain Colony at Mundiyan Kalan in Jamalpur, Ludhiana. The truck was searched thoroughly and the police found two plastic sacks kept among the apple cartons. The sacks were found to contain 20-kg poppy husk each.

A case was registered against the duo under sections 16B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Maqsudan police station on December 2. The police said the links of the suppliers were being tracked.