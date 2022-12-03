4 nabbed with intoxicants

Garhshankar, December 2
The local police have arrested four persons with 165-gm intoxicants and 20-gm heroin. Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh said they were arrested at a nakka on the Banga road. When the police frisked them, they were found possessing intoxicants.
