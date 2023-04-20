4 of snatchers' gang arrested

Phagwara, April 19
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested four members of a snatchers’ gang.
Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said those arrested had been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, Joshan Singh and Ajay Kumar, all residents of Shidwan Dona village in Kapurthala, and Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Khusro Pur village, Kapurthala.
Pargat Singh, a resident of Khiwa village, in his complaint to the police alleged that while he was returning home from Malsian town, the accused waylaid him near Gill village and snatched Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone from him.
The investigating officer said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (committing a crime with the common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the accused.
In another case, the police booked unidentified persons for snatching Rs 3,000 and a purse from Kulwant Singh of Talwandi Bharo village, said IO Janak Raj.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’