4 of snatchers' gang arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 19

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested four members of a snatchers’ gang.

Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said those arrested had been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, Joshan Singh and Ajay Kumar, all residents of Shidwan Dona village in Kapurthala, and Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Khusro Pur village, Kapurthala.

Pargat Singh, a resident of Khiwa village, in his complaint to the police alleged that while he was returning home from Malsian town, the accused waylaid him near Gill village and snatched Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone from him.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (committing a crime with the common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the accused.

In another case, the police booked unidentified persons for snatching Rs 3,000 and a purse from Kulwant Singh of Talwandi Bharo village, said IO Janak Raj.