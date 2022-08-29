4 peddlers arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 28

The city police, headed by SP Mukhtiar Rai, arrested four drug peddlers under the NDPS Act and seized intoxicants from their possession last night.

SHO City Amandeep Nahar said in first case the police nabbed two drugs peddlers and seized 100 gm of heroin from their possession.The accused were identified as Karan, a resident of Amritsar, and Navdeep of Tarn Taran. The accused were arrested when they were going to deliver the consignment on a bike near Basra Palace, Phagwara, but were nabbed at a check point. The motorcycle of the accused has also been impounded.

In the second case, the city police have arrested a drugs peddler and seized 700 intoxicating tablets from his possession.The accused, identified as Mahinder Singh of local Model Town, was nabbed at a naka on the railway road, SHO Nahar said.

In another case, the city police arrested another drug peddler and seized 5 gm of heroin and 180 intoxicating tablets from his possession last night.

