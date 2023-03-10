4 peddlers held under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a couple of drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicating tablets. SHO Sulkhdev Singh said 10 grams of heroin and 500 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, who has been identified as Buti, a resident of Mahun Wal village and his wife Rajni. The SHO said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act and their motorcycle has been impounded. In another case, the Shahkot police arrested drug peddler Gurprit, a resident of Hajipur village, with four grams of heroin, said IO Nirmal Singh. The Lohian Khas police arrested drug peddler Jagjit Singh of Toti village in Kapurthala with 10 grams of heroin and also impounded his scooter, said Investigating Officer Kulwindar Singh. OC

One arrested with pistol

Jalandhar: The city police claimed to have arrested one person with an illegal pistol, along with a magazine and six live cartridges. The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar, alias Manna, a native of Himachal Pradesh. ACP, Central, Nirmal Singh said a police party had set up a naka near Gazi Gulla road when they saw Rohit walking towards the road from an underbridge, he was stopped on suspicion of hiding something. He was frisked and an illegal pistol and cartridges were found from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

4 phones seized in central Jail

Hoshiarpur: The Central Jail Administration has recovered four mobile phones from different barracks of the jail during a surprise check. The police of city have registered a case without nominating anyone. According to the information, jail officials said that one mobile phone was recovered from the bathroom of barrack number 17 of the jail while three mobile phones were recovered from different places in barrack number four. Police officials said that investigation has been started in this regard. OC

Valuables stolen from dhaba

Phagwara: Valuable goods, including a laptop and cash worth Rs 10,000, were reportedly burgled in ‘Shan-e-Punjab A to Z Dhaba’ near Bahrra Hospital in Phagwara on Holi night.