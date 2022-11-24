4 phones seized from Kapurthala jail

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

Four mobile phones, two batteries and a charger etc. were seized during a surprise check at the Central Jail, Kapurthala. Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal said a mobile phone and charger were recovered from an inmate in Barrack No. 2. A mobile phone and two batteries were recovered from Balwinder Singh and one mobile phone was recovered from Gurpinder Singh.

The jail superintendent said during a checking of the high security zone, a smartphone was seized from Varinder Singh alias Ricky.

He said the jail authorities had written to SHO, Kotwali police station, seeking action against the inmates.