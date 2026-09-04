4 pledge bodies, 10 promise eyes at camp in Binewal

An awareness camp on eye and body donation was organised at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Binewal, by the Rotary Eye Bank and Cornea Transplant Society.

Participants were informed about the importance of eye and body donation, the procedures involved and the role of families in ensuring that a donor’s wishes are fulfilled.

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During the camp, four people pledged to donate their bodies after death, while 10 pledged to donate their eyes by filling in the necessary forms.