4 poachers held for hunting wild boar

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 15

The Forest Department have arrested four persons for illegally hunting animals at Thathalan village and recovered wild boar meat and other goods from them. According to the information received, a team of the Wildlife Range, Hoshiarpur, comprising Charanjit Singh, Karamveer Singh, Ravisher Singh, Ashok Kumar and Hardyal Singh, was on patrol duty on Monday night. During this, they arrested the accused Pawan, Bittu, Bablu and Rajinder Singh of Ajjowal village, who were illegally hunting at Thathalan.

Wild boar meat, a dagger and a net were recovered from them. DFO Rajesh Mahajan said a case had been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Act 1972.