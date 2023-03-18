4 POs skip court hearing, booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 17

The Nurmahal police have booked four proclaimed offenders (POs), including two women, on the charge of non-appearing in court.

SHO Bhushan Kumar said the accused had been identified as Manprit Kaur, Gurmit Kaur , Charanjit Singh and Gurpal Singh.

The SHO said, “Phillaur Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Gur Mehtab Singh has ordered that the accused already declared proclaimed offenders in a case of snatching and assault should be booked for not appearing in the court. The cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation has been launched.”