4 POs skip court hearing, booked

Phagwara, March 17
The Nurmahal police have booked four proclaimed offenders (POs), including two women, on the charge of non-appearing in court.
SHO Bhushan Kumar said the accused had been identified as Manprit Kaur, Gurmit Kaur , Charanjit Singh and Gurpal Singh.
The SHO said, “Phillaur Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Gur Mehtab Singh has ordered that the accused already declared proclaimed offenders in a case of snatching and assault should be booked for not appearing in the court. The cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation has been launched.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues
Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...
Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'
Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV
Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped