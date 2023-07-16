4 smugglers arrested

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested four smugglers and recovered drugs from them. According to information, the Mahilpur police arrested three persons at the naka and recovered 65 grams of heroin from them. The suspects have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Vindri, Satnam Singh, alias Shama, and Sanjeev Kumar, alias Ladi, all residents of Paddi Sura Singh. The Sadar police also arrested a smuggler, Raja Ram, alias Kitty, a resident of Jahan Khelan, and recovered 30 grams of intoxicant powder from him. OC

2 nabbed for snatching

Hoshiarpur: The Bullowal police have arrested two snatchers. According to information, Harjit Singh, a resident of Begumpur Jandiala village, told the police that he was going towards Bhogpur on his scooty from his village for some work. When he reached near Khardehar village, the duo attacked him and snatched Rs 2,500 and a mobile phone from him. When he raised an alarm, people gathered there and overpowered the suspects, identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Sonu, of Data village and Sukhvir Singh of Sanora. A case has been registered against the suspects. OC

Three held for attacking cop

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested three persons on the charge of attacking a police officer. Investigating Officer (IO) Balbir Chand said the suspects had been identified as Karan, Sandip, alias Katta, and Soni, all residents of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot. The IO stated that Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh, in his statement, said he was performing his duty at a naka. He signalled the motorcycle-borne suspects to stop for checking. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the suspects assaulted him, tore his uniform and fled from the spot. A case under Sections 353, 186, and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

