4 snatchers held in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 24

The CIA Staff of the city police have arrested four snatchers, and recovered eight mobile phones from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Aakash Singh,

Prince Singh, Paras Singh and Gurpreet Singh, all residents of Jalandhar.

CIA Staff in-charge Inderjit Singh stated that a team of cops was present near the T-point in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar when they received a tip-off about the presence of the four serial snatchers in the area.

The police laid a trap and nabbed all four of the group of snatchers. A case has been registered under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC at the Rama Mandi police station in this regard.