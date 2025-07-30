DT
Home / Jalandhar / 4 snatchers nabbed, 11 phones, jewellery, vehicles recovered

4 snatchers nabbed, 11 phones, jewellery, vehicles recovered

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:48 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Commissionerate Police has apprehended four persons involved in

multiple snatching incidents.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said an FIR was registered on the statement of Swaranjit Kaur. She had reported that while returning home from college on her scooter, a person on another scooter intercepted and snatched her purse containing a phone, a gold bangle, ring and earnings, two ATM cards and important papers.

Using technical sources and CCTV analysis, the police apprehended the accused identified as Raghav of New Model House here. The accused was also found to be involved in another FIR No. 138 lodged on July 23 under the same sections wherein complainant Komal had alleged a similar snatching of a purse containing an iPhone and a silver bangle. The police recovered six mobile phones, a gold bangle, a gold ring, a silver bangle along with the scooter used in the crime from the accused.

She further said during investigation, the police apprehended three accused and recovered four mobile phones and a bike used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Ajit Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Kishan Kumar and Sabir Ali of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar. Accused Ajit Singh already has three previous FIRs related to snatching and violations of the Arms Act, while accused Kishan Kumar has one previous FIR related to snatching.

