4-year-old boy rescued after falling into borewell in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

A four-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell at Chak Samana village on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road was rescued safely after a nearly nine-hour-long operation carried out jointly by the NDRF, SDRF, Punjab Police, administrative officials and local residents.

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The boy, identified as Gurkaran Singh, son of Harinder and Asha, both labourers, was brought out of the borewell around 12:40 am and rushed to a hospital for medical examination.

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Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik led the rescue operation from the front and appreciated the relentless efforts of all teams involved in ensuring the child’s safe evacuation.

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Speaking after the successful operation, Jain said that the incident occurred around 4 pm, following which administrative officials rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. She said the boy had slipped into an open borewell adjoining his house, which had reportedly been dug a day earlier.

She informed that rescue teams dug a parallel pit up to a depth of around 25 to 30 feet and later created a narrow tunnel to access the borewell shaft, resulting in safe evacuation of the child. Gurkaran was stuck at a depth nearly 30 feet.

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She said that the district administration had also lowered a camera and oxygen pipe in the shaft to monitor the child’s movement.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a team of more than 40 NDRF personnel ensured great help in the operation with their expertise.

Punjab Jails Minister Dr Ravjot Singh and Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who remained present at the site during the entire operation, commended the dedication of the rescue teams.

Ravjot said that the district administration made elaborate arrangements with the help of the NDRF, other rescue teams and villagers to save the child safely.

MP Chabbewal said that the mission was a very sensitive operation and praised the continuous efforts of the teams, which led to its successful completion after around seven hours of struggle.

SSP Sandeep Kamar Malik also thanked the rescue teams for their commitment and bravery, stating that their collective spirit helped save Gurkaran’s life.