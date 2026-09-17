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Home / Jalandhar / 4-yr-old abducted by scooter-borne youths in Jalandhar

4-yr-old abducted by scooter-borne youths in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:13 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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File photo--4-year-old child missing from Police Station Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar.
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A four-year-old boy was allegedly abducted from near Leather Complex in Basti Bawa Khel area this afternoon.

Two persons riding a scooter kidnapped the child. Shanu, mother of the missing boy, said her son was playing with other kids in the locality when the scooterists abducted her son. She said other children playing with her son apprised her of the incident.

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Aatish Bhatia, ACP-West, Jalandhar, said information reached the Basti Bawa Khel police station around 2 pm. He said a case had been registered and immediate investigation had been initiated.

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He said, "Our teams are investigating CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and making all possible efforts to trace the child and ascertain the circumstances of the incident."

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