40 candidates file papers in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 31

On the fifth day of filing the nomination papers, 40 candidates filed their nomination papers for the Vidhan Sabha election here on Monday. Earlier, 29 candidates had filed their nomination papers till the fourth day of filing the nominations. Now the total count of filing the papers has reached 69.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Apneet Riyait said for the Mukerian assembly segment, Indu Bala and Sabya Sanchi of the Congress and Parminder Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) filed their nomination papers.

Balkar Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Ram Lal Sandhu and Janak Raj filed their nomination papers from Dasuya as Independent candidates. Also, Sukhwinder Singh of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Karambir Singh and Prabhjot Kaur Dhugga of the AAP filed their nomination papers.

For the Urmar Vidhan Sabha constituency, Kuldeep Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Manjit Singh and Sukhwinder of Shiromani Akali (United) and Gurdial Singh of the Bharatrashtra Democratic Party (BDP) filed their nomination papers.

For the Sham Churasi Vidhan Sabha constituency, Karamjit Singh and Mahinder Kaur filed nomination papers as Independents, Manjit Kaur of BSP, Pawan Kumar Adia and Kusum Adia of the Congress. For the Samajik Sangharsh Party, Mahinder Lal and Sukhwinder Lal filed their nomination papers.

The DEO said Tikshan Sood and Rakesh Sood of the BJP filed the nominations from the Hoshiarpur assembly segment. Also Jasveer Singh of the BSP filed his papers from the Hoshiarpur Legislative assembly.

Rachpal Singh Raju, Budh Dayal and Davinder Singh filed their nominations as Independent candidates from the Chabbewal Vidhan Sabha constituency. Apart from this, Gurnam Singh of the Bharatrashtra Democratic Party, Sodhi Ram of the Lok Insaaf Party, Harminder Singh and Hardeep Kaur of the AAP filed nomination papers.

From the Garhshankar Vidhan Sabha constituency, Surinder Singh of Shiromani Akali Dal, Iqbal Singh and Ramzan Mohammad of Sada Haq Party, Mahinder Kumar of the CPM, Darshan Singh of Vishal Party of India, Jai Kishan Singh and Neelam Rani of Aam Aadmi Party filed their nomination papers while Jang Bahadur Singh and Jaswant Singh filed nominations as Independent candidates.

7 file papers from Nakodar

AAP leader Indarjit Kaur Maan was among seven candidates who filed their nomination papers for the Assembly poll from the Nakodar constituency on Monday. Mandeep Singh and Makhan Singh filed their papers as independent candidates, while Parshotam Lal as CPM candidate, Major Singh as SAD(Maan) candidate and Davindar Singh as Lok Insaf Party candidate filed their nomination papers. Meanwhile, Jagtar Singh of Sanyukat Sangharsh Party and Jaskaranjeet Singh of CPM filed their nomination papers from the Shahkot constituency. —