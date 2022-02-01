40 CCTVs installed at 9 Jalandhar city entry points

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 31

In a step-up vigil ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls, the Jalandhar police commissionerate has put in place a round-the-clock surveillance mechanism comprising 40 high quality CCTV cameras at nine city sealing points/red alert points.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have also been installed at Paragpur and Nangal Shama. ANPR cameras automatically read the numbers of all passing vehicles and store them in a database. The database can then easily be searched for any vehicle number and details such as when a particular vehicle passed through that point can be easily obtained. Other locations such as Reru Chowk, Maqsudan Chowk, Wadala Chowk, Ghaa Mandi Chowk have been covered with IP-based cameras.

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said, “These will be helpful for the police in keeping a watch on the activities of drug peddlers and bootleggers who may to try to lure vulnerable section of voters and vitiate the purity of elections. Besides, they will help in keeping a close watch on the activities of anti-social elements who may try to create disturbance and law and order problems during the elections.”

In addition, the Commissionerate Police has sourced eight professionally trained canines along with their handlers from Punjab Home Guards Canine Training and Breeding Institute, Dera Bassi, for this purpose. They are trained in the recovery of illicit liquor and narcotics and shall be deployed in search operations to recover illicit liquor and narcotic drugs in maximum quantities.

Since January 1, the Commissionerate Police has registered 17 FIRs under NDPS Act, arrested 18 accused and recovered 1 kg ganja, 291 gm heroin, 2 kg 510 gm opium, 30 kg poppy husk and 810 intoxicating capsules/tablets. Similarly, 69 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act. A huge quantity of 2770.5 litres of illicit liquor has been recovered and 71 persons have been arrested. The CP said, “The new canines will be further boost police efforts in unearthing illegal drug and liquor networks.”