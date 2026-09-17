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Home / Jalandhar / Rs 40 cr approved to address traders’ concerns: Panel chief

Rs 40 cr approved to address traders’ concerns: Panel chief

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:02 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Punjab State Traders Commission chairman Anil Thakur today said the state government had sanctioned more than Rs 40 crore to improve markets and address traders’ long-pending problems.

Interacting with traders and officials here, Thakur said each district would receive Rs 2 crore for improving basic infrastructure and civic amenities in markets. The funds would be utilised through the Deputy Commissioners on the recommendations of district-level traders’ committees.

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He said the commission had been holding meetings with traders across the state for the past several months. Around 7,000 complaints and cases had been brought before the commission of which more than 6,000 had been resolved, while action on the remaining cases was under way.

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Thakur, who also chaired a meeting with District Traders Commission chairman Dripan Saini, Market Committee chairman Jaspal Singh Chechi and senior officials, directed departments to dispose of traders’ grievances in a time-bound manner. He also stressed regular monitoring of ongoing market development works and adherence to quality standards.

He said the commission was working as a bridge between the government and the trading community and was aimed at simplifying business-related procedures and ensuring better market facilities.

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