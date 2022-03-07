40 exotic canine breeds participate in dog show

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 6

Pushpa Gujral Science City on Sunday organised the 13th and 14th Annual All Breed open Dog Show with the objective of creating awareness of domesticated biodiversity and the science of evolution which can be most easily understood by common people and children through the example of various dog breeds around us.

About 300 dogs of 40 breeds like german shepherd, labrador retriever, doberman pinscher, american bulldog, mastiff and bullmastiff, boxer, great dane, rottweiler, etc, participated in the event. A team of renowned judges — Olga K Hmelevskaya from Ukraine, Pradip Ghosh from Kolkata and Dr Ankit Chhiber from Kotkapura — evaluated dogs during various events.

Dayama Harish Om Parkesh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, was the chief guest on the occasion.

During his address, he said dogs played a very important role in people’s lives. “A dog show is a competitive sport that involves the presentation of purebred dogs to be judged for conformity to respective breed standards and to determine the best specimens of each dog breed,” he said.

He highlighted the contribution of dogs in different fields like in detection of explosives, illegal drugs, theft and various other crimes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General of Science City, said domesticated animals and plants formed a critical part of human civilisation and culture. The world canine organisation, largest registry of dog breeds in the world, had recognised 339 pure breeds of dogs divided into 10 groups.

Dr Neelima Jerath said dogs constituted an important part of the domesticated faunal gene pool as several breeds were used for working, sporting, herding, hunting and as toys. She said an exhibition on Domesticated Faunal Biodiversity was displayed to provide information to general masses about this important gene pool.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said more than any other animal on the planet, dogs were most closely linked to humans. Over the centuries, they had played essential roles in our society. “They are our mentors, companions, partners in work and play and our teachers. Further, man has deliberately bred the dog to suit specific purposes and tasks in the last few centuries,” he added.