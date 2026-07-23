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Home / Jalandhar / 40 Jalandhar lawyers on hunger strike against LADC policy

40 Jalandhar lawyers on hunger strike against LADC policy

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:34 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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NO WORK DAY : Members of the District Bar Association observe hunger strike at Jalandhar. File
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Nearly 40 members of the District Bar Association (DBA) remained on hunger strike on the third day of their protest against the implementation of Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy.

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The hunger strike is underway across all Bar associations. Among the lawyers of Jalandhar who were on hunger strike today were Suraj Partap Singh, Amanat Bhagat, Mehul Khanna, Prabhu Dhir, Vijay Mishra, RK Bhalla, Om Prakash Sharma, Balwinder Singh Lucky, Dinesh Kumar Jassi and Sandeep Kalia.

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President of the DBA Aditya Jain has announced that there will be 'No work day' even tomorrow and 57 lawyers be on hunger strike as a part of the agitation plan.

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