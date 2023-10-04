400 academicians felicitated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

GNA University organised ‘Aabhaar 2023’, an event that paid tribute to the unwavering dedication of educators throughout Punjab. These educators have been instrumental in shaping the bright future of countless students. The event celebrated the contributions of approximately 400 academicians from private, government, and aided schools hailing from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Ludhiana, and Hoshiarpur.

Prominent dignitaries graced the occasion with Komal Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Hoshiarpur, serving as the chief guest. Others in attendance included Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Chancellor of GNA University, and Dr VK Rattan, Vice-Chancellor of GNA University. They commended the educators for their exceptional contributions in the field of education.

In recognition of their outstanding work, each awardee received a trophy and certificate. The event featured a thought-provoking workshop by Suneel Keswani, a renowned corporate trainer with expertise in education and corporate world. Keswani’s workshop highlighted the pivotal role educators’ play in moulding the future.

Dr Hemant Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor of GNA University, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Aabhaar 2023 serves as a small token of appreciation for the immense contributions of our educators. Their unwavering dedication and passion serve as the driving forces behind the students’ success.”

The event also saw the presence of other dignitaries, including Kiranpreet Kaur Dhami, president, CBSE Sahodaya Hoshiarpur; Pankaj Kaushal, district coordinator vocational, Ludhiana; Dr Surjit Lal, district assistant guidance counsellor, and numerous principals and teachers from schools in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, and Ludhiana.