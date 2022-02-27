400 participate in National Science Week

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 26

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya is celebrating week-long Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate, a National Science Week, on the topic ‘Science Communication, Popularisation and its Extension’. The theme for fifth day was “Science and Technology Film, Theatre and Literature Festival”.

The event is being organised in association with the Ministry of Culture, GOI, and Vigyan Prasar, to mark 75th “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. This programme is organised under the state nodal agency of the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh.

The main attractions of the day were science-verse poetry and story-writing competition; Sci-Srijan- Choreography Competition; Nukkad Natak , Book Fair, Film Show, Innovation Gallery, Poster Exhibition and Science Fair.

Principal Prof Ajay Sareen appreciated the “Nukkad Natak” presented by students of HMV Collegiate School, HMV and Sai Dass AS Senior Sec School, Jalandhar, based on the theme of sustainable development, life of mathematician Indian Srinivasa Ramanujan and energy conservation, respectively. —