41 challaned, three vehicles impounded by traffic cops

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police intensified its enforcement against drunken driving and public drinking with a special night-time drive held between February 16 and 19. Conducted between 8pm and 11pm, the crackdown targeted violators consuming alcohol in vehicles and those engaging in reckless driving.

The operation was led under the supervision of Nirmal Singh, ACP-Central, and Sirivennela, ACP-Model Town, with the key focus areas, including the Gymkhana Club and Satluj Chowk vicinity.

The drive was spearheaded by the SHO of Division No. 4 and Bus Stand Chowki, with support from the Traffic Police, the ERS team and the Field Media Team.

Officials said the aim of the drive was to curb the consumption of alcohol while driving, particularly near wine shops and ahatas, in an effort to enhance public safety. Police teams carried out extensive inspections, checking 306 vehicles and using breath analyzers to test drivers suspected of being under the influence.

The crackdown led to the issuance of 41 challans for various traffic violations. Among them, 12 were for drinking and driving while eight were issued for vehicles without proper number plates. Additionally, 10 challans were issued to two-wheeler riders without helmets and eight were for triple riding on motorcycles. The police also impounded three vehicles due to a lack of proper documentation.

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety by preventing illegal activities in public spaces. Officials have indicated that such enforcement drives will continue in the future to curb reckless behaviour and create a safer environment for residents.