41 NIT students achieve high ranks in GATE 2024

Jalandhar, March 22
Students of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology have showcased good performance in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 examination.
Around 41 students from the institute have cleared the examination and bagged all India ranks. Ashish Handa, Anshika Rajput and Anshuman Upadhyay from the department of textile engineering and Vansh Suri from the department of instrumentation and control engineering secured notable ranks of 34, 83, 89 and 95, respectively. Other outstanding achievers include Dishant Sheemar (biotechnology), Dev Karan (textile technology), Vinay Kumar (mathematics), Akshaya Arora (instrumentation and control engineering), Tarun Kumar (textile technology), Abhishek Mishra (biotechnology), Ankit Singh (textile technology) and Gulshan Gupta (instrumentation and control engineering).
Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director of NIT, congratulated the top rankers for their accomplishment which has brought pride to the institution.
