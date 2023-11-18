42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 17

With 42 fresh farm fires reported in Jalandhar today, the total number of crop residue burning cases this season has reached 1,126.

Kapurthala witnessed a marginal increase in farm fires with 25 incidents reported today taking the district total to 966. So far, 28 FIRs have been registered in stubble burning cases in Jalandhar and 21 in Kapurthala.

From November 12 to November 15, as many as 131 farm fires were reported in Jalandhar and 25 in Kapurthala districts. In the past two days, a whopping 87 stubble burning cases have been reported in Jalandhar and 38 in Kapurthala.

Strict directions were issued to SHOs and cluster teams on Thursday to ensure zero farm fires.

On Friday, Jalandhar recorded an average air quality index (AQI) at 227 and maximum at 343. On Thursday, Jalandhar recorded an average AQI of 276 and maximum at 317.

Out of 28 FIRs in Jalandhar, six are against identified persons. Thirteen FIRs out of 21 in Kapurthala have been registered against identified persons, four against unidentified and the rest are yet to be verified. Officials said the FIRs were registered for offences which were bailable. In all cases bail was secured on the spot by farmers.

Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, SSP, Jalandhar, said, “Twenty-eight FIRs have been registered against farmers for burning stubble in Jalandhar. Latitude and longitudes of spots where crop residue is set on fire is shared by the department concerned with us on the basis of which FIRs are registered. The verification process takes a long time. So far, only six farmers, who burnt stubble, have been identified in the district. The verification in rest of the cases is still on.”

The number of farm fires was high in Jalandhar and Kapurthala today as compared to corresponding period in previous years. However, the total number of farm fires in the present season is less. On November 17, 2022, Jalandhar reported 14 farm fires and Kapurthala zero. Similarly, on November 17, 2021, 12 farm fires were reported in Jalandhar and only one in Kapurthala.

So far, 1,126 farm fires have been reported in Jalandhar during this season. Last year, the district witnessed 1,349 farm fires during the same period. In Kapurthala, 966 farm fires have been reported so far this season as compared to 1,263 stubble burning cases in the corresponding period last year.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Kapurthala #Pollution