42 drug peddlers arrested 31 cases filed in Phagwara

The Phagwara police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting 42 drug peddlers and registering 31 cases across the sub-division during the past one month.

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Speaking to The Tribune here on Wednesday, Madhvi Sharma said the police recovered heroin, intoxicating tablets and illicit liquor during the anti-drug operations carried out in different parts of the sub-division.

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The SP said the police are continuing sustained enforcement drives against drug networks and are maintaining strict surveillance on suspected drug peddlers to curb the menace.

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Highlighting public service initiatives, Sharma said the police disposed of 550 public complaints during the month, reflecting the department’s focus on prompt grievance redressal.

She further informed that a special police force has been permanently stationed at Chajj Colony, a sensitive area identified for drug-related activities, to effectively deal with drug peddling and strengthen law and order.

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The SP reiterated the police’s commitment to eliminating the drug menace and appealed to the public to cooperate by sharing information about drug traffickers, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.