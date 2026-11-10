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Home / Jalandhar / 42 fire incidents reported in Jalandhar on Diwali

42 fire incidents reported in Jalandhar on Diwali

Paralysed man dies in Diwali fire tragedy

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:07 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Fire at a crackers shop in Jalandhar.
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Fire officials in the city remained on high alert on Diwali, responding to 42 fire-related incidents reported until 8 am on Monday. Among these, five or six were major incidents that required the deployment of fire tenders.

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life after a fire broke out at his house in Nijatam Nagar. According to officials, the man, who was reportedly paralysed, was trapped inside the house. By the time the fire department team reached the spot, he had already succumbed to his injuries. The department was alerted by local residents.

Rajinder Sahota, president of the Fire Brigade Employees Association, said major fire incidents were reported from Basti Sheikh, Basti Adda and the area near Lamma Pind Chowk.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Maninder Singh confirmed the fatal incident, stating that the man was trapped inside his house when locals informed the fire brigade. The team rushed to the spot, but he was found dead upon its arrival.

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Officials said most of the calls were related to fire incidents, while some involved fires in scrap and junk material. Fire tenders were pressed into service to bring these blazes under control.

The department said its teams would continue to remain on alert on Monday as well, as people traditionally burst firecrackers on the day following Diwali.

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