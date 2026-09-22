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Home / Jalandhar / 42 students, one teacher: Govt school runs on single staffer

42 students, one teacher: Govt school runs on single staffer

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:29 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Students attend a class at Government School, Nehru Garden, Jalandhar. Photo for representation only
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A Government Middle School in Aima Jattan village of Garhshankar-I block is functioning with just one teacher for 42 students enrolled in Classes VI to VIII, raising concerns over the quality of education being imparted to the children.

The school has 15 students in Class VI, 14 in Class VII and 13 in Class VIII. According to local residents and education activist Jai Gopal Dhiman, several teaching posts have remained vacant for years. The posts of Hindi and Punjabi teachers have reportedly been vacant since 2016, while the post of a social studies teacher has remained vacant since 2023.

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Dhiman said the school also had no regular teachers for physical education, drawing and agriculture. A computer teacher reportedly visits the school only for two days a week from another school. The school also has no regular sanitation worker.

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With only one teacher available, the teacher has to manage classroom teaching as well as mid-day meal-related work, samagra shiksha duties, online government work and other administrative responsibilities. This leaves little time for effective teaching of different subjects, he said.

Dhiman also raised concern over the dependence of many students on the mid-day meal. He claimed that more than 90 per cent of children in such schools often come without having eating at home and wait for the school meal. He said this required greater attention to the nutrition and health of children.

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He alleged that the shortage of teachers was affecting the basic right to education of children and demanded that all vacant posts at the school be filled immediately. He said residents of the village were also concerned and making efforts to get the teacher shortage resolved.

Calling for greater public attention to the issue, Dhiman said, “One teacher cannot effectively teach all subjects to 42 students of three classes while also handling administrative and other duties.” He urged people to support the Sikhya Bachao Andolan and ensure that children were provided proper education.

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