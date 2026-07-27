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Home / Jalandhar / 423 students receive degrees at 51st convocation of DAV College in Hoshiarpur

423 students receive degrees at 51st convocation of DAV College in Hoshiarpur

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 02:29 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Former President Ram Nath Kovind awards a degree to a student at DAV College in Hoshiarpur.
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A total of 423 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded degrees at the 51st convocation of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, held as part of the institution’s centenary celebrations on Sunday.

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Former President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest, congratulated the graduates and urged them to use education as a tool for nation-building. He said a degree is not the end of learning but the beginning of a new phase of life filled with opportunities and responsibilities.

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Addressing the gathering, Kovind said DAV College had completed a remarkable 100-year journey while preserving the ideals of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati. He appreciated the contribution of the college management, teachers, and staff in maintaining academic excellence and promoting innovation and cultural values.

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Encouraging the students to embrace research, innovation, and skill development, he said India’s youth would play a key role in achieving the vision of a developed nation by 2047. He advised them to stay connected to their roots, respect their parents and teachers, and work with compassion and commitment for the country’s progress.

The convocation was held under the patronage of President of the College Managing Committee Dr Anoop Kumar and Secretary Prof RM Bhalla.

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Avinash Rai Khanna, vice-chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society and former MP, and Prof Ravi Inder Singh, Dean, College Development Council, Panjab University, Chandigarh, attended the function as guests of honour. Both congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to contribute meaningfully to society.

College Principal Vinay Kumar said the 51st convocation was a historic occasion as it coincided with the college’s centenary year. He said the institution had been committed to providing quality education and producing responsible citizens for the past 100 years.

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