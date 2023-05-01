42K certificates sent via SMS

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 30

The state government has started sending certificates related to various services to people through SMS link on their mobile phones, thus sparing them from physically visiting service centres to get them.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said in the first phase, 16 types of certificates were being sent, in which birth certificate, death certificate, rural area certificate, income certificate, marriage certificate, SC/BC/OBC or general certificate, old age pension, disability pension, widow or destitute women pension, pension for dependent xhildren and senior citizen ID cards are included.

He said that in Nawanshahr, as many as 42,191 certificates had been sent through SMS link on mobile phones. The applicants can also take a printout for their convenience. He said if someone needed a copy of the certificate, he could collect it from the nearest service centre by showing the SMS, for which no fee will be charged.

He said due to Punjab’s administrative reform and public grievance redressal initiative, citizens would no longer need to go to any office or centre to get thier certificates.