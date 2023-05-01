42K certificates sent via SMS

Nawanshahr, April 30
The state government has started sending certificates related to various services to people through SMS link on their mobile phones, thus sparing them from physically visiting service centres to get them.
Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said in the first phase, 16 types of certificates were being sent, in which birth certificate, death certificate, rural area certificate, income certificate, marriage certificate, SC/BC/OBC or general certificate, old age pension, disability pension, widow or destitute women pension, pension for dependent xhildren and senior citizen ID cards are included.
He said that in Nawanshahr, as many as 42,191 certificates had been sent through SMS link on mobile phones. The applicants can also take a printout for their convenience. He said if someone needed a copy of the certificate, he could collect it from the nearest service centre by showing the SMS, for which no fee will be charged.
He said due to Punjab’s administrative reform and public grievance redressal initiative, citizens would no longer need to go to any office or centre to get thier certificates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi