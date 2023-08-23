Rs 43-cr Pending sugarcane dues : BKU leaders to gherao Phagwara SDM's office today

Jalandhar, August 22
Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Doaba, today announced to gherao the office of the Phagwara SDM tomorrow over Rs 43-crore pending sugarcane dues for the past five years.
SDM Jai Inder Singh yesterday said a notice had been issued to sugar mill owners to vacate the properties. The auction process was set to start.
However, BKU, Doaba, members, led by president Manjit S Rai, said: “It might not solve the purpose as a larger chunk of the attached property had already been sold with the connivance of government officials. So, we will gherao the SDM office”.
Taking up another issue, Rai said: “A SAD leader, who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party, had indulged in illegal mining in Jalandhar Cantonment villages, including Kukad Pind and Hardophrala.
“Though he had a contract to dig up earth up to 7 feet, he went up to 30-32 feet. We took up the issue with the administration and the AAP leadership, but to no avail. We gave 10-day time to government. If no action is taken, we will hold massive protests,” Rai warned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments
Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...