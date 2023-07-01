43 SHGs get cash credit limit letters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 30

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Friday distributed cash credit limit (CCL) sanction letters to as many as 43 self-help groups (SHGs) which can now avail the benefit of credit limit of Rs 1 lakh each.

Addressing the beneficiaries during a distribution camp here at the district administrative complex, the DC said this financial aid would further strengthen the financial position of self-help groups and encourage the self-employment drive in the district. He stated that over 1200 self-help groups are active in the district wherein nearly 10,000 women are connected with this mission and taking benefits of self-employment facilities.

Sarangal said special emphasis was being laid on creating self-employment opportunities. He said this cash credit limit would boost the morale of these groups and play a significant role in making them self-reliant in terms of achieving their financial goals. The DC also lauded the efforts of financial institutions which have approved the cases of providing CCLs to these groups.

Distributing the sanctions letters among beneficiary groups, the DC said the state government had launched several schemes for providing employment opportunities, thereby people must come forward to join hands with the government to avail the benefit of these schemes. He also hailed the women who have already joined self-help groups and earned their livelihood through self-employment programmes.