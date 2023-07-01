43 SHGs get cash credit limit letters

Jalandhar, June 30
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Friday distributed cash credit limit (CCL) sanction letters to as many as 43 self-help groups (SHGs) which can now avail the benefit of credit limit of Rs 1 lakh each.
Addressing the beneficiaries during a distribution camp here at the district administrative complex, the DC said this financial aid would further strengthen the financial position of self-help groups and encourage the self-employment drive in the district. He stated that over 1200 self-help groups are active in the district wherein nearly 10,000 women are connected with this mission and taking benefits of self-employment facilities.
Sarangal said special emphasis was being laid on creating self-employment opportunities. He said this cash credit limit would boost the morale of these groups and play a significant role in making them self-reliant in terms of achieving their financial goals. The DC also lauded the efforts of financial institutions which have approved the cases of providing CCLs to these groups.
Distributing the sanctions letters among beneficiary groups, the DC said the state government had launched several schemes for providing employment opportunities, thereby people must come forward to join hands with the government to avail the benefit of these schemes. He also hailed the women who have already joined self-help groups and earned their livelihood through self-employment programmes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...