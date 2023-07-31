43-year-old woman dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 30

Perturbed over her brother-in-law’s alleged taunts for not bearing a child, a 43-year-old woman hanged herself today.

The husband of the deceased complained to the Talwara police after which a case for alleged abetment to suicide was registered. According to information, Jagannath, a resident of Sathwan village, told the police that he was married to Gurmail Kaur and they did not have any child.

His elder brother Bakshish Singh used to taunt his wife due to which she was mentally disturbed.

The complainant told the police that recently, his brother had sold a few trees on the family land. When they asked for their share from him, he allegedly said that since they had no child, what they would do with the money.

After this, his wife got more upset. The complainant said when he came back home from work at five in the evening, he found his wife’s body hanging from a ceiling fan in the house.

The complainant alleged that his wife ended her life as she was upset over taunts of her brother-in-law Bakshish Singh. After registering a case, the police have started investigation into the matter.

