430 students get degrees at Banga college

Nawanshahr, September 27
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday conferred degrees upon the passouts from Sikh National College, Banga, near here.
As many as 430 passouts of 2021-22, 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 batches had been invited to receive their degrees. The MP wished the students a bright career and urged them to keep contributing their bit for the society. He also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh to the college for its development works. Principal Tarsem Singh Bhinder highlighted the achievements of the college in academics, sports and cultural activities.
