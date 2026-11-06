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Home / Jalandhar / 43rd IndianOil Servo Surjit hockey tourney to commence on Nov 22

43rd IndianOil Servo Surjit hockey tourney to commence on Nov 22

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:08 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The 43rd IndianOil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament will be held from November 22 at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park, Jalandhar. The decision was taken during a meeting of the executive body of the Surjit Hockey Society, chaired by President and Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Varjeet Walia, IAS.

Sharing further details, Walia informed that the tournament will be played under floodlights from November 22 to 28, with 13 top-ranking teams from across the country. Besides last year’s champions IndianOil, Mumbai and runners-up Bharat Petroleum, Mumbai, the participating teams will include Indian Navy, Mumbai; BSF, Jalandhar; PNB, Delhi; CAG, Delhi; RCF, Kapurthala; CRPF, Delhi; Army XI, Delhi; Punjab Police; Punjab & Sind Bank, Delhi; Indian Air Force; and Indian Railways, Delhi.

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He further stated that 11 teams have been directly placed in the league stage and divided into four pools, while one team will qualify through the knockout stage.

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Lakhwinder Pal Singh Khera, working president of the Surjit Hockey Society, shared details of the promotional campaign, “Watch Surjit Hockey – Win an Alto Car!” He informed that, with a view to attracting more spectators to the stadium and further promoting public interest in hockey, Satluj Motors Private Limited, a renowned automobile dealer of Jalandhar, has decided to sponsor a Maruti Alto AC car for the spectators under this promotional scheme.

Iqbal Singh Sandhu, CEO of the Surjit Hockey Society, informed that arrangements have been made for the live telecast of both semi-final matches and the final on November 27 and 28, respectively, on PTC News and PTC Gold channels.

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All India Radio, Jalandhar, will also broadcast live ball-by-ball commentary of the final match. A colourful cultural programme will also be organised on the day of the final, featuring renowned Punjabi folk singers, who will enthral the spectators with their live performances from 5:00 pm onwards, before the commencement of the final match.

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