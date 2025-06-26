A significant meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) was held today at the Municipal Corporation office where development projects worth Rs 45 crore were approved.

Advertisement

The meeting was presided over by Mayor Vaneet Dhir and saw participation from Senior Deputy Mayor Balbir Singh Dhillon, Deputy Mayor Malkit Singh and committee members Kavita Seth and Hitesh Aggarwal.

The approved projects span across various sectors, including road repairs, repaire of tubewells, water supply enhancement, etc. The Mayor emphasised that these initiatives are part of a broader push to improve civic infrastructure and address long-pending public demands.

Advertisement

One of the works that was finalised included construction of facilities like shed, inter-locking tiles under the shed, security room and washroom at the Wariana garbage dump for an estimated amount of Rs 44.93 lakh.

However, not all items on the agenda could be passed during the meeting. Some key proposals were left pending.