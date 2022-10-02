45 women recruits inducted into BSF

Hoshiarpur, October 1
The passing-out parade of 45 women recruits of the Border Security Force was held at the BSF’s Subsidiary Training Centre, Kharkan, Hoshiarpur, today.
These recruits underwent 24-week rigorous and grueling training, which covered the entire gamut of subjects of field craft, weapons, tactics, map reading, intelligence, internal security duty, human rights and physical endurance. In a resplendent parade, the recruits took oath of allegiance to the Constitution and country.
SS Mand, Commandant, STC, was the chief guest on the occasion. The chief guest was received by Ravi Bhushan, 2IC training, STC, Punjab and Kishan Lal Meena, Deputy Commandant.
The chief guest was honoured with a salute and the women recruits took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution and the country under the national flag. On the occasion, the women recruits who performed exceptionally in various indoor and outdoor subjects were awarded medals by the chief guest.
Addressing the parade, SS Mand congratulated the women recruits on successful completion of training and exhorted them to perform their duties with dedication and commitment. He appreciated the hard work and efforts of the entire training team to mold these new constables into physically and mentally strong seema prahari and wished theme a bright future in the force.
