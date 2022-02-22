45-year-old man commits suicide

Our Correspondent

Talwara: A 45-year-old man from Phambra village near Hariana town ended his life by hanging himself from a tree. ASI Rakesh Kumar said Som Raj (45), son of Teerath Ram, a resident of Phambra, PS Hariana, Hoshiarpur, had come to his maternal uncle’s house in Tote village. He left his maternal uncle’s house for his native village Phambra. Shortly after leaving the house, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near the Kandi canal. OC

Youth injured in brutal assault

Mukerian: A 19-year-old sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by two youths near Dussehra Ground on Monday. ASI Daljit Singh said around 11.30 am on Monday, Abhishek Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar Sharma, a resident of Mehdinpur Dalel, Mukerian, had a fight with a young man over some issue near Dussehra Ground. In this quarrel, Abhishek got injured as the other youth attacked him with a sharp weapon on his neck. He was admitted to Mukerian Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Jalandhar due to his critical condition. OC

FIR for tearing posters, flexes

Hoshiarpur: The police registered a case against unknown people for tearing posters and flexes of various political parties. Satnam Singh, a resident of Islamabad, told the police that unidentified people tore the posters, flexes and flags of various parties in the area late last night. The police have registered a case. OC

Trailer stolen, case registered

Hoshiarpur: The police registered a case of theft against unknown people. Bhungarni village resident Lashkar Singh, told the police that when he reached near Naloiyan Chowk, his health suddenly deteriorated, so he left his trailer there and went to buy medicines. When he came back his trailer was missing from there. The police have registered a case. OC

Man clicks pic while voting

Hoshiarpur: Dasuya police have booked a person for allegedly clicking the photo of EVM while voting inside the polling booth and sharing it on the social media. Inderjit Singh, an officer posted at booth number 99 in Dasuya, lodged a complaint with the police. He told that Harminder Singh alias Raja, allegedly took a photo while pressing the button of the EVM and made it viral on social media. The police have registered a case. oc

One booked for trespass

Hoshiarpur: Garhdiwala police have booked a person for trespassing a booth after the polling time was over. ASI Balveer Singh had lodged a complaint with the Garhdiwala police in this regard. He told that he was on duty at the polling station in DAV School. After around 6:30 pm, Joginder Singh, a resident of Giljian village, entered the booth after the voting ended. He also tried to push the security staff on duty.