45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

Probe sought as police say act unintentional

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 2

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Kapurthala police on Wednesday night for desecrating a Gutka Sahib. While the witness (shopkeeper) alleged that the holy book, on which numbers were written, was treated disrespectfully, the Kapurthala police said the man, originally a migrant but staying in Punjab for a long time, did not know the importance of the holy book and did it unknowingly.

A case under Sections 295-A, 153-A and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Satnampura police station against the man who has been arrested.

Shankar, a 45-year-old migrant, approached a mobile shop in Gobindpura Mohalla area of Phagwara last night to get his mobile recharged, handing a number written on a Gutka Sahib. The holy book fell on the floor, on picking which the shopkeeper saw the number written on it. He immediately called Sikh groups who gathered at the spot and the man was apprehended.

Leaders of the SGPC, Sikh groups and residents reached the place. In a video shared on a news site, people are seen asking the man where he got the Gutka Sahib from and who gave it to him.

Shamsher Singh, owner of the mobile shop said, “The migrant came to the shop with his wife and son and said he wanted to get his mobile recharged. He took out the Gutka Sahib and threw it, asking to recharge on the number given on it. I asked him where he got the book from after which I called the police and Sikh groups. There were numbers written on the diary. The man is a Gobindpura resident and he said he was using it as a diary.”

The accused man is seen telling residents in the video that he did not know it was ‘Guru Nanak’s book’. He also said it wasn’t intentionally thrown by him but fell by mistake on the floor. He added that the numbers were written on it by his son.

While members of some Sikh groups sought a probe into whether anyone gave the holy book intentionally to the man to cause tension, Kapurthala police said the accused has said it was an unintentional act.

DSP Phagwara Jaspreet Singh said, “The man, Shankar, is a vegetable seller who resides in Gobindpura itself. He has been staying in Punjab for the past 30 years. He told us he got the diary from someone at a fair at Gobindpura a few days ago. Since he did not know the religious importance of the book, he used it as a diary. The man has said he wasn’t aware it was the holy book of the Sikhs.”

‘Suspect wasn’t aware it was holy book’

The man, Shankar, is a vegetable seller who resides in Gobindpura itself. He has been staying in Punjab for the past 30 years. He told us he got the diary from someone at a fair at Gobindpura a few days ago. Since he did not know the religious importance of the book, he used it as a diary. The man has said he wasn’t aware it was the holy book of the Sikhs. — Jaspreet Singh, DSP Phagwara

