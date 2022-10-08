46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 7

The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) here organised a special self-employment camp and job fair today for the youth with a desire to start their own business.

As many as 56 self-employment aspirants and 150 students from various institutions participated in the job fair. The students were given information about new technical courses and self-employment schemes being run by the government.

Of the 56 self-employment aspirants applied for the loan, 46 were cleared by the various departments and forwarded for processing to banks concerned. Besides, students were provided literature, pamphlets and leaflets of schemes offered by different departments. All candidates, who had applied for self-employment on the mobile app of the office in this self-employment camp, were called to the office through phone and bulk messages by the departments concerned. In addition to this, registered applicants at the office were notified to participate in this self-employment camp through messages and WhatsApp groups.

District Employment Officer Gurmel Singh said various loan agencies of district industry centre, lead bank manager, Backfinco, Punjab SC Corporation, Dairy Development, RSETI, Fisheries Department, Animal Husbandry Department and Punjab Skill Development Corporation, etc. participated. Applicants were given subsidy linked information after the loan was sanctioned.