46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, October 7
The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) here organised a special self-employment camp and job fair today for the youth with a desire to start their own business.
As many as 56 self-employment aspirants and 150 students from various institutions participated in the job fair. The students were given information about new technical courses and self-employment schemes being run by the government.
Of the 56 self-employment aspirants applied for the loan, 46 were cleared by the various departments and forwarded for processing to banks concerned. Besides, students were provided literature, pamphlets and leaflets of schemes offered by different departments. All candidates, who had applied for self-employment on the mobile app of the office in this self-employment camp, were called to the office through phone and bulk messages by the departments concerned. In addition to this, registered applicants at the office were notified to participate in this self-employment camp through messages and WhatsApp groups.
District Employment Officer Gurmel Singh said various loan agencies of district industry centre, lead bank manager, Backfinco, Punjab SC Corporation, Dairy Development, RSETI, Fisheries Department, Animal Husbandry Department and Punjab Skill Development Corporation, etc. participated. Applicants were given subsidy linked information after the loan was sanctioned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list