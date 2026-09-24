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Home / Jalandhar / 46-year-old revenge plot behind Urmur shopkeeper's killing: Police

46-year-old revenge plot behind Urmur shopkeeper's killing: Police

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Tanda, Updated At : 10:56 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The police have registered a formal case based on the incident and officially taken the suspect into custody. Photo for representation only: Istock
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The Tanda police have claimed to have solved the murder of elderly shopkeeper Gulzar Singh, who was killed in Urmur on September 14, with the investigation pointing to an alleged revenge plot dating back 46 years.

DSP Tanda Davinder Singh Bajwa said at a press conference here on Wednesday that the police investigation had revealed that Jagjit Singh, a US-based resident of Model Town, Urmur, allegedly conspired to kill Gulzar Singh to avenge the 1980 murder of his brother, Jaidev Singh. Gulzar Singh’s father, Prahlad Singh had allegedly been accused in the earlier murder.

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The police have named Jagjit Singh, Tejinder Singh alias Bittu of Gurala village, Dr Balwinder Singh Bhatia of Jaida, Bholath and alleged shooters Jatinder Singh alias Ladda and Bhicha, both of Kathunangal, besides Sahib Singh of Rupowali, Kathunangal, in the case.

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Bajwa said Sahib Singh, Bhicha and Bittu had been arrested, while Jatinder Singh was undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to the police, Jagjit Singh was acquainted with Bittu, a chief sewadar of a religious dera at Gurala. The two allegedly hatched the conspiracy, following which Bittu, with the help of Dr Bhatia, allegedly arranged people to execute the killing for a substantial sum.

The accused allegedly reached Urmur on motorcycles and attacked Gulzar Singh with a sharp-edged weapon. Their motorcycle reportedly met with an accident while they were returning, following which Sahib Singh and Bhicha were apprehended.

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