48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

Jalandhar, January 8
The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate today conducted an extensive search operation in the Qazi Mandi locality. It was held under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) LK Yadav and Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma.
The CP said the drive was part of the cordon and search operation (CASO). It aimed at combating crime effectively and checking drug peddling in the Qazi Mandi area falling under the Rama Mandi police station.
Swapan Sharma said a total of 350 police personnel were deployed under the command of seven officers who carried out the operation in different locations in Qazi Mandi.
The CP said the police teams extensively checked the area from 8 am to 2 pm. A total of 48 search parties were constituted by the Police Commissionerate for the purpose. As many as 18 nakas were laid on the periphery to cordon off the entire locality.
The Police Commissioner said 48 houses, which were identified as notorious for drug peddling, were thoroughly searched during the operation. Six suspected persons were apprehended and they were being questioned by the police.
Sharma said the police recovered a total of 170 grams of heroin and 380 intoxicant tablets during the search operation. A total of four FIRs were registered in this regard. The move aimed at making Jalandhar a completely drug-free city.
Six suspects apprehended
Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said 48 houses, which were identified as notorious for drug peddling, were thoroughly searched during the operation. Six suspected persons were apprehended and they were being questioned by the police. The move aimed at making Jalandhar a completely drug-free city.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...