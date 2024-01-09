48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 8

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate today conducted an extensive search operation in the Qazi Mandi locality. It was held under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) LK Yadav and Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma.

The CP said the drive was part of the cordon and search operation (CASO). It aimed at combating crime effectively and checking drug peddling in the Qazi Mandi area falling under the Rama Mandi police station.

Search a house in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune photo

Swapan Sharma said a total of 350 police personnel were deployed under the command of seven officers who carried out the operation in different locations in Qazi Mandi.

The CP said the police teams extensively checked the area from 8 am to 2 pm. A total of 48 search parties were constituted by the Police Commissionerate for the purpose. As many as 18 nakas were laid on the periphery to cordon off the entire locality.

The Police Commissioner said 48 houses, which were identified as notorious for drug peddling, were thoroughly searched during the operation. Six suspected persons were apprehended and they were being questioned by the police.

Sharma said the police recovered a total of 170 grams of heroin and 380 intoxicant tablets during the search operation. A total of four FIRs were registered in this regard. The move aimed at making Jalandhar a completely drug-free city.

Six suspects apprehended

